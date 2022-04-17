ED probe on Alamgir Alam stirs Jharkhand politics

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) started investigating a case pertaining to a marketplace tender of 2020 in which Cabinet Minister Alamgir Alam had been named, the political parties in the state of Jharkhand tussled in a spate of words.

The Congress party blamed the Central government for misusing the central agencies against big opposition leaders with malafide intentions.

"Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has been using the central agencies against the opposition leaders. They are playing with constitutional institutions to destroy democracy. Why these agencies are not investigating the scams during the Raghubar government. Is this because he is the national vice president of the BJP. Let the investigation complete, every this will be clear," said Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha.

BJP, on the other hand, asserted that the Congress leaders, be it on the central or state level first indulge in corruption and then cry for misusing of agencies when the action is taken against them.

"The allegation of misusing the agency is a joke. The question is why they are indulging in such an act where agencies have to play. Did the BJP ask the Minister to call the contractor and threaten him not to take part in the marketplace tender?. Now the ED is suspecting money laundering in the entire case," said the BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo.

Based on this FIR registered with Jharkhand Police related to a tender, ED is now investigating the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (15 of 2003).

( With inputs from ANI )

