ED probing shell firms linked to Bengal human trafficking racket

Kolkata, Nov 8 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is examining bank accounts linked to a network of shell companies allegedly used to divert proceeds of crime generated through the multi-crore human trafficking racket operating in West Bengal.

The ED unearthed information about these shell companies following raid and search operations conducted on Friday at six locations across different parts of the state. During scrutiny, officials found that large sums were deposited into these accounts and withdrawn within hours, suggesting layering and diversion of illicit funds.

Sources said that through the ongoing examination of these accounts, the investigating officers are attempting to trace the ultimate beneficiaries of the racket.

Meanwhile, the ED issued a statement on Saturday confirming that during the raids, cash worth over Rs 1.01 crore, several digital devices, and property-related documents were seized.

"Several bank account details under the use and operation of the accused/suspect persons have been identified. Two high-end luxury vehicles, including a Land Rover Defender and a Jaguar, have also been frozen under the provisions of PMLA," the agency stated.

According to the ED, the organised trafficking network operated primarily through bar-cum-restaurants and dance bars in West Bengal.

The central agency initiated its probe based on multiple FIRs registered by Kolkata Police and the West Bengal Police against the key operators of the human trafficking racket under various sections of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The ED subsequently registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Investigations have revealed that the accused exploited vulnerable women under false promises of employment, coercing them into prostitution, and generating substantial illegal proceeds in the process.

The accused identified so far include Jagjit Singh, Ajmal Siddiqui, Bishnu Mudra, and their associates, who allegedly played crucial roles in the financial and operational aspects of the racket.

