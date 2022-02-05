ED questions actress Akshara Reddy in gold smuggling case

Kozhikode, Feb 5 Model and actress Akshara Reddy has been questioned by a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with the Nedumbassery gold smuggling case.

The case was filed in 2013. Akshara was called by the ED to join the probe to record her statements before the probe agency.

A team of elite officials grilled her for several hours at its Kozhikode office on Thursday.

As of now, the ED has not come up with any statement.

In 2013, one Shravya Sudhakar was questioned by the CBI in connection with the gold smuggling case. It has been alleged that Akashara Reddy is the same Shravya Sudhakar and to hide her identification, she reportedly underwent plastic surgery.

Reddy has been the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 and Miss Globe 2019.

On September 19, 2013, a gold smuggling incident was reported at Kochi Airport.

Two Burqa clad women were held by the Customs officials for smuggling gold. A total of 20 kg gold was recovered from them during the searching and checking. They had failed to produce any document in this connection.

Faiz TK, a resident of Vadakara in Kozhikode was also named as an accused in the case, and was eventually arrested.

Later, the ED also lodged a Money Laundering case.

It was learnt that Faiz had connection in the film industry, and he had allegedly been supplying gold to his contacts in the film industry.

As the probe went on, the name of Akashara Reddy also surfaced.

Akshara has reportedly signed a movie with her Bigg Boss Tamil co-participant Varun.

