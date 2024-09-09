ED Raid in Kolkata: Gold Worth Over Rs 6 Crore Seized From Businessman’s Residence

In a raid at the businessman's house in West Bengal's Kolkata on Saturday in connection with a bank fraud case, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers found 9 kg gold worth Rs 6.5 crore. The businessman identified as Swapan Saha, a businessman in the Salt Lake area in the capital city.

Apart from gold, ED officials also found cash and property documents in the house. All these have been seized by the authorities and will be investigated. The raid carried out at Swapan Saha's house at BE Block in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata.

According to the sources, the central probe agency questioned Saha about documents and gold, however, Swapna didn't render satisfactory answers. Therefore, the agency will summon Saha to its office in Delhi for questioning.