ED raids ex-minister Gayatri Prajapati's house in Amethi

Amethi (UP), March 14 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) team is raiding the premises of former SP minister Gayatri Prajapati, who is in jail.

ED is also raiding the house of Gayatri Prajapati's alleged associate Gudda Devi.

The ED team reached their houses in the morning.

The local police have tightened security at both the places. Security forces have been deployed outside the house.

Gayatri Prajapati's wife Maharaji Devi, a SP MLA, and younger son Anurag Prajapati are in the house.

It is noteworthy that during the recent Rajya Sabha elections, Maharaji Prajapati did not cast her vote, which gave the BJP’s eighth candidate an advantage.

It was said that she took the decision to escape from the investigating agency.

Gayatri Prajapati is an accused in the Hamirpur illegal mining case. CBI is investigating the illegal mining scam. Recently, CBI had summoned SP President Akhilesh Yadav for questioning. However, Akhilesh Yadav did not participate in this inquiry.

