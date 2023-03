ED raids going on at 9 places in Kashmir

Srinagar, March 9 Enforcement directorate (ED) officials on Thursday were conducting raids at nine places in Kashmir in connection with the MBBS seats allotment racket to locals in different colleges of Pakistan.

Official sources told that the sleuths of ED started raids at the places, including three in Srinagar district in connection with the allotment of MBBS seats to residents of J&K in different colleges in Pakistan.

These raids are also reportedly going on in Anantnag district as well.

Local police and the CRPF are assisting the ED officials in carrying out these raids.

