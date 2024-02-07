ED raids in Kolkata in connection with Jharkhand money laundering case

Kolkata, Feb 7 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths were conducting raids and search operation at the residence and office of a reputed businessman in Kolkata in connection with a money laundering case in Jharkhand.

Sources said that besides other businesses, the businessman also owns one of the top-rated motor-driving training schools in the city.

A team of three ED officials, including a woman investigator, first reached the residence of the said businessman at Mudiali in South Kolkata. Soon after that another team of central agency sleuths started parallel raid and search operations at the office of the same businessman in Bidhan Sarani in South Kolkata.

Sources said that besides conducting raid and search operations, the ED sleuths also questioned the employees associated with the said entity.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the ED sleuths have issued a notice to the Trinamool Congress councilor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Bappyaditya Dasgupta for interrogation in connection with the multi-crore cash-for- school job case in West Bengal

The said councilor is known to be a close confidant of West Bengal education minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee, who is already in judicial custody in connection with the school job case in West Bengal.

Dasgupta has been asked to appear at ED’s Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Thursday. Sources said that Dasgupta has been asked to appear at the central agency's office along with related details like income tax return and bank account details among others.

Earlier, the CBI sleuths, which are conducting a parallel probe in the school job case, had already conducted raid and search operations at Dasgupta’s residence and seized several documents from there.

The raid and search operation, sources said, is in relation to a money laundering case involving the use of forged documents in some institutional financing for some real estate projects. Although the source of the irregularity was in Ranchi, ED sleuths are interrogating on the basis of inputs of Kolkata links with the alleged scam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor