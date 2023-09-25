ED raids locations in Kerala linked to ex-PFI members

New Delhi, Sep 25 Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids are currently underway at multiple locations across Kerala linked to former members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) outfit.

According to an ED source, PFI sleeper cells were active in the the state and the central probe agency is looking into suspicious foreign Hawala money transactions.

Through these transactions, the former members they were allegedly fueling radical activities across the country, the source added.

The raids that began on Monday morning are ongoing at Ernakulam, Wayanad, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts.

As of now the ED has not officially commented on the matter.

As per information, the agency initiated a PMLA investigation based on the NIA's case.

