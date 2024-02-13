ED raids multiple locations in Bengal ration distribution case

Kolkata, Feb 13 Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted massive raid and search operations in and around Kolkata in connection with the ration distribution case in West Bengal.

Till the latest information available, different ED teams were conducting parallel raid and search operations at six different locations scattered over Salt Lake, Park Street, Russell Street, Baguiati, Kestopur and Kaikhali areas all in and in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

Each team of ED officials was escorted by armed personnel of central armed police forces.

Sources said the fresh raid and search operations were being conducted focusing on a specific investigation line to track the distribution chain of the ill-gotten proceeds of the ration distribution case.

Of the six places where the raid and search operations were being conducted, one was the residence of a businessman Biswajit Das, who is reportedly extremely close to Trinamool Congress leader Shankar Adhya. The latter is already in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the ration distribution case.

Sources said that the central agency sleuths have got some specific clues of Das’s involvement in Adhya’s diversion of the alleged scam proceeds first by converting them into foreign currencies and subsequently parking them through the hawala route abroad, mainly in Dubai and Bangladesh.

The ED officials came across a unique incident while conducting raid and search operations at a second place which was the residence of a businessman Hanis Toswal. During the raid and search operations, the said businessman threw away two of his mobile phones from the roof of his residence.

However, the ED officials managed to recover both the phones and the sleuths apprehend that the phones were deliberately thrown out to destroy some important clues hiding there.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor