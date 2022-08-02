ED raids multiple locations in National Herald money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate today carried out searches at multiple locations in Delhi and other places in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.

ED officials are present at the office of National Herald and a search operation is underway. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have also been questioned in this case. These raids have been conducted in a money laundering case.

After questioning Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, the ED raided the National Herald House in Delhi. ED raids premises of National Herald in search of documents. In the meantime, the documents on 10 Janpath are also being searched. Many places related to this case may be raided. ED is currently conducting raids at National Herald and Navjeevan's office Herald House.

