ED searches premises linked to BRS MLA in Telangana

Hyderabad, June 20 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the premises linked to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy and his brother on Thursday.

ED officials conducted searches at the houses and offices of Mahipal Reddy, the MLA from Telangana's Patancheru constituency near Hyderabad, and his brother G. Madhusudhan Reddy.

The searches began at around 5 a.m. at different places simultaneously in Patancheru.

Further details are awaited.

Madhusudhan Reddy was arrested by police in March on the allegations of illegal and excess mining at Lakdaram village of Patancheru mandal in Sangareddy district. The arrest was made on a complaint lodged by the Mandal Revenue Officer with Patancheru Police Station.

Madhusudhan Reddy's firm Santosh Sand and Granite Supply had allegedly continued illegal mining on a government-assigned land despite closure orders given by the Pollution Control Board.

Mahipal Reddy had denied allegations of illegal mining against his brother and termed the arrest an "intimidating act by the ruling party" before the Lok Sabha elections.

Mahipal Reddy was re-elected to the Assembly from Patancheru for a third consecutive term in the elections held in November 2023.

