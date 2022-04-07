ED summons Dhinakaran, lawyer witness commits suicide

Chennai, April 7 A lawyer, who is also a witness in what is called the two leaves bribery case, allegedly committed suicide in his home near here.

The 31-year old lawyer B.Gopinath was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for an inquiry on Friday in connection with the bribery case.

The ED had also summoned AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran in connection with the bribery case.

It is said Gopinath was summoned by the ED for an inquiry and he was listed as a witness in the bribery case.

According to police, the family members found Gopinath restless after ED's summons. Later he was found dead in a room at his residence on Wednesday.

The two leaves bribery case is about Dhinakaran paying a conman Sukesh Chandrasekar to secure the AIADMK's election symbol 'two leaves' for his group by bribing the Election Commission officials.

Chandrasekar and Dhinarakaran were arrested in 2017.

The ED had recently questioned Chandrasekhar, who is in Tihar Jail, and summons to Gopinath and Dhinakaran were issued after that.

Meanwhile Dhinakaran said he will appear before ED on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor