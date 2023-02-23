ED summons Kejriwal's PA in excise policy scam

By IANS | Published: February 23, 2023 12:45 PM 2023-02-23T12:45:03+5:30 2023-02-23T12:55:41+5:30

New Delhi, Feb 23 The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav ...

ED summons Kejriwal's PA in excise policy scam | ED summons Kejriwal's PA in excise policy scam

ED summons Kejriwal's PA in excise policy scam

Next

New Delhi, Feb 23 The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav K P in connection with the excise policy scam.

On February 11, the ED had arrested YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivas Reddy's son Raghav Magunta.

Before Magunta, the ED had arrested Punjab-based businessman Gautam Malhotra and one Rajesh Joshi, an aide of AAP's social media in-charge Vijay Nair.

Earlier, the CBI had sent another summon to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to join the probe on February 26.

As of now, the ED has filed two prosecution complaints, a chargesheet and a supplementary chargesheet. It is all set to file the third chargesheet (second supplementary) in the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Raghav magunta Raghav magunta Enforcement Directorate Ysr Congress Department of economic affairs of finance ministry Revenue and department of economic affairs Government of india, directorate of enforcement Former enforcement directorate Income tax, enforcement directorate Enforcement of directorate As enforcement directorate Gautam malhotra