ED suspends its official arrested by Rajasthan ACB in graft case; launches probe

New Delhi, Nov 2 Hours after the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official posted in Manipur capital Imphal in connection with a graft case, the probe agency on Thursday said it has put the official under suspension and also launched a money laundering probe against him.

The Rajasthan ACB arrested an ED official and his associate for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh.

The accused officer was allegedly demanding Rs 17 lakh in lieu of settling the case against the complainant in the chit fund case.

The ED in a statement said that the Naval Kishor Meena, Enforcement Officer, Imphal Sub-Zonal Office, Manipur and Babulal Meena a.k.a. Dinesh, Junior Assistant, office of Deputy Registrar, Rajasthan government have been arrested by ACB.

"In this connection, ED has placed Naval Kishor Meena under suspension," the ED said.

It said that Naval Kishor Meena was on private visit to Jaipur after availing leave from the Manipur office of ED, where he was posted.

"Alleged offences are Scheduled offence under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Investigation for the offence of money laundering has been initiated against Naval Kishor Meena and Babulal Meena," the ED added.

