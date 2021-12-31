Education ministry set to fill vacant post of teachers by March

The Ministry of Education has set a target to fill the vacant posts of teachers in Central Universities by March 2022.

Most of the universities working fast to fill the vacant post before the new Academic session of 2022 begins in April.

A special team is monitoring within the Education Ministry for the entire process to fill the vacant post in Central Universities, the sources from the Ministry told to ANI.

"Ministry of Education has also given instructions to fill the backlog vacant posts of reservation category in all central educational institutions by September 2022 at any cost," sources said.

The campaign to fill the vacant posts on a large scale has started after the instructions of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Education Minister had given instructions to fill these posts by November 30, it got delayed because there is a process to fill the posts. Now it has progressed rapidly" sources said.

Currently, there are about 50 central universities in the country and more than six thousand posts for teachers are vacant.

( With inputs from ANI )

