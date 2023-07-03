Education plays crucial role in training youth for country's progress, says Assam Governor at VCs conclave

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 3 : Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday said that education plays a crucial role in training our youth and praised the private universities for contributing generously to the development of higher education in Assam.

Kataria was addressing the Vice Chancellors (VCs) during the conclave of VCs of private universities of the state at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati.

"Education plays a crucial role in training our youth for the progress of the country and private universities are playing role of catalyst and contributing along with government universities to the development of higher education and for the growth of country."

The Governor referred to the worldwide recognition of ancient Indian universities like Nalanda and Takshashila which rose to eminence not because of government intervention but because of the contributions of the society.

"The aim of institutions should be towards making the students holistically educated in order to help them become better individuals. Our students should be able to compete worldwide," he said emphasizing on the timely review of the curriculum for helping higher education to remains relevant all the time.

The Governor also said that "the universities should prioritise the creation of a well-defined 10-year roadmap that fosters a focused vision for development of higher education. This roadmap should encompass a diverse range of talent forms, including literature, singing, yoga, language, folklore, philosophy, vastu, sports etc. By intertwining ancient Indian knowledge with contemporary Indian knowledge, these talent forms can be interconnected in a way that promotes the overall well-being and advancement of society. Through such an approach, universities can effectively contribute to the holistic development and growth of individuals, as well as the broader community."

The Governor also pointed that there should be an interchange of different department programs and the best of faculty members should provide in-service training.

"Inter-university tournaments and activities should be conducted to build in confidence amongst the students. Each university should be given the responsibility of mentoring for the improvement of certain colleges. The motto of every university should be to enable students to make its own place", said the governor further.

