Educational content must align with ancient & modern values: Rajasthan curriculum review committee

Jaipur, Nov 25 The Rajasthan Curriculum Review Committee held under the leadership of Professor Kailash Chand Sodani asserted on Monday that there is a necessity to align educational content with both ancient and modern values.

Sodani highlighted the enduring influence of Lord Macaulay's education policy and its perceived drawbacks while also stressing the importance of embracing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“There is a need to give knowledge to the future generation which should be a confluence of ancient and modern values. Education policy is most important for building the future of any country. Unfortunately, even today Lord Macaulay's policy is influencing our nation. We are seeing its ill effects,” he said.

He added that fortunately, the incumbent government has implemented the National Education Policy 2020, adding that the Indian knowledge system should be a part of the education system.

“We need to consider how we can make changes in the school curriculum according to the present times,” he said.

He also asked the committee members to send their suggestions in writing to the committee before the next meeting.

During the meeting, PDF links of textbooks from Class 1 to 12 were distributed among all the members and the syllabus of primary-level books was also distributed.

