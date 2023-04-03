Efforts to douse fire at garment complex continue on fourth day in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 : Efforts to douse the massive fire that broke out in a garments complex in Kanpur's Basmandi area continued on the fourth day on Monday.

Smoke was seen coming out from AR towers in the Basmandi area that was gutted in a massive fire.

The fire department team has not been able to douse the fire completely which gutted garment shops in five different government complexes.

Addl DCP, West, Kanpur said that by evening the fire would be completely controlled in the building.

"Fire is in control. Now, the fire inside the shops is being doused. By evening we might completely control the fire in the building," said Lakhan Singh.

Earlier on Sunday, Lakhan Singh said, "More than 50 teams of our fire department are engaged in controlling the fire. Currently, the fire tenders have managed to control the fire on the front part of the complex, while there are still flames in some parts of the complex, which we are trying to extinguish in a few hours."

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police suspect that it may have been caused by a short circuit.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured all possible help from the government to the businessmen, whose shops were affected in the fire.

The Deputy Chief Minister conducted an inspection of the situation on Friday.

Brajesh Pathak told reporters, "The important thing right now is to control the fire and ensure that no person is harmed. Our government stands with the businessmen in this hour. We will not leave them alone. The government assures all possible help to the businessmen."

Informing about the situation, he said, "There is a lot of smoke since the fire has caught cloth material. Equipment is being sent inside to take out smoke. All efforts are in place to douse the fire."

"As soon as the smoke reduces and the situation is under control, the government will take stock of the damages", he added.

The Deputy CM said, "Kanpur Commissioner and Kanpur Police Commissioner together will submit a report to the government about the damage caused by the fire. After which, the reason behind the accident will be revealed."

"There should be no politics on this," he further said.

A fire broke out in the early hours of Friday at AR Tower near Hamraj Market in Bansmandi in the city, engulfed the AR Tower, and spread to nearby buildings inside Masood Complex.

