Efforts to provide facilities for industrial institutions in Uttarakhand, says CM Dhami at Agro Food Processing Conclave 2022

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that the suggestions of industrialists have been included in the industrial policy by the state government for industrial development in the state.

Discussing the possibilities of investment in the state with industrialists from the country and abroad related to agriculture, horticulture, and food processing at the Agro Food Processing Conclave 2022 at the Chief Minister's residence, he said that the logistics policy should be started in the state.

He said that it is the effort of the government that more and more investment should be made in the state and better facilities should be available to the already established industries.

The Chief Minister said, "The land of Uttarakhand is the centre of culture and spirituality. Uttarakhand has both natural beauty and better human resources. Efforts are being made to provide all kinds of facilities to the industrial institutions in the state. Air, rail and road connectivity is expanding rapidly in the state. For this, dialogues have been established with the representatives of industrial institutions from time to time."

He said that the important suggestions received for industrial development in the state have been included in the industrial policy of the state. This conclave has been dedicated to "Advantage Uttarakhand".

Chief Minister Dhami said that there are many possibilities for small-scale industries in the rural areas of Uttarakhand. There are many possibilities in the field of horticulture, organic farming, and cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants in the state. The pharmaceutical industry, automobile industry, and food processing industry are doing good business in the state today. The state has recently set up an electronics manufacturing cluster, a pharmaceutical park and an aroma park.

Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi said that agriculture has a huge contribution to the development of the country.

"Organic and natural farming is being promoted more in Uttarakhand. A single window system is applicable for various permissions in the state for the development of industries. GI to 11 crops being tagged. Several efforts are being made to increase the production of kiwi, apples and coarse grains," said Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi.

Animal Husbandry Minister Saurabh Bahuguna said that animal husbandry, milk and its related products are the biggest source of livelihood in the hilly areas of the state.

"Along with the production of dairy products in the state, attention is also being given to their marketing. There are many possibilities in the state in the field of milk and related products. There is no dearth of talents in Uttarakhand, attention needs to be paid towards highlighting these talents. Industrial institutions can play a big role in this," he said.

Chief Secretary Dr S.S. Sandhu said that efforts have been made to provide all possible facilities to industrial institutions for industrial development in the state. If the investors need a liaison officer in the state, they will be made available.

"Road connectivity is expanding rapidly in Uttarakhand. Special attention is being paid to infrastructure development. Uttarakhand is the leading state in industrial peace. There are many possibilities for industrial development in the state. Investors will also benefit from investment in the state and employment opportunities for local people will also increase," he said. Secretary Mr R.K. Meenakshi Sundaram said that there are two mega food processing parks in the state. Aroma Park has also been built in Kashipur. Good work is being done in the production of Kiwi in the state. There are many possibilities for the development of herbal products and dairy in the state.Secretary Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey gave information about various efforts related to industrial development by the state government including logistics policy, startup policy, new industrial policy, and service sector policy.

Welcoming all the investors, Secretary Shri B.V.R.C. Purushottam said that in this conclave based on agriculture, horticulture and dairy, investors associated with these sectors have been invited. There are many possibilities in these fields to work in the state.

Acharya Balkrishna, MD of Patanjali Group said that Uttarakhand has many possibilities in the field of agriculture and horticulture. There are 4 types of agroclimatic zones in the state. India's first food processing unit was established in Uttarakhand. The state has a lot of potential in the aromatic and medicinal sectors.

He said that milk, ghee and other products of the state Badri cow will have to be promoted more. Branding of pulses with medicinal properties of the state will also have to be taken care of.

( With inputs from ANI )

