Egra blast case: Prime accused Bhanu Bag dies in Odisha hospital

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], May 19 : The main accused in West Bengal's Egra blast case Krishnapada Bag alias Bhanu Bag died in a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha on Friday, said police.

He was the owner of the illegal firecracker unit where the blast killed nine persons on Tuesday.

Bag was undergoing medical treatment after suffering severe burn injuries during the massive blast that occurred in his firecracker factory in Khadikul village of East Medinipur district on May 16.

With the death of Bag, the toll in the tragedy has reached 10, while several others are injured.

A team of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission on Thursday also reached Egra to investigate a blast case. Speaking with ANI, Shanti Das, a Member of the Commission said, "Right now a preliminary investigation is underway. We will submit a detailed preliminary report to the commission in 2-3 days after the investigation is over".

On May 18, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had detained Bhanu Bagh, his son, and his nephew in connection with the explosion.

On Wednesday, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee describing her as a "failed home minister", and demanded her resignation.

"Bombs were manufactured in this illegal factory. Panchayat elections are near. TMC and the factory owner are colluding. One Bhanu Bagh is a local TMC leader and was Panchayat Member from 2013-18. He has received protection from Mamata Banerjee," he had said.

According to the police, the factory was operating illegally and the owner had been arrested last year and a chargesheet was filed. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2.5 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a "comprehensive probe" into the incident. He also said that the probe should be handed over to the NIA.

