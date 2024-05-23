Eid al-Adha 2024: Goat Weighing 161 Kg Sold for Rs 7,50,000 at Auction in Bhopal Ahead of Bakrid; Watch Video

The festival of Eid al-Adha 2024 is near, and the buying and selling of animals has begun in all of India. Ahead of Bakra Eid, a two-year-old Rajasthani goat was sold at Rs 7,50,000 at the auction in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The 161-kg goat is a Kota breed reared by Syed Shahab Ali.

Ali said that the goat was two years old, bought from Rajasthan, and had lived in the forest for a year before he brought it to Bhopal. "It was a two-year-old goat. I procured it from Rajasthan. It lived for one year in the forest there. I have been nursing him for the last year here. They need proper care," he added.

VIDEO | Ahead of the Bakrid, a goat was sold for Rs 7,50,000 after auction in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The goat weighs 161 kg.



However, Ali does not reveal who bought this goat at such a high price. Everyone was surprised by the goat's price before Bakrid.

Eid al-Adha is the second-largest festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide. In India, Eid al-Adha 2024 will likely be on June 17 or 16, depending on the moon's crescent. Bakra Eid falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12 (but it depends on the moon's sighting).