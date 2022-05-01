Eid-eve jolt: US NRI seeks Rs 295 cr as libel case 'costs' from Salman Khan

Mumbai, May 1 In a mega jolt on the eve of Ramzan Eid, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has been slapped with a legal notice demanding a staggering Rs 295 crore as 'costs in cause by his neighbour Ketan R. Kakkad, a retired NRI from the USA.

According to sources, the notice has been sent by Kakkad through the actor's team, DSK Legal - among the top-notch law firms in the country, with a week's time to comply.

"It is over a week now but there has been no response from them. We shall pursue the matter till its logical end as per the honourable court verdict," a grim Kakkad confirmed, when queried by .

The development came soon after the Bombay City Civil Court Judge A. H. Laddhad's order in a notice of motion for interim reliefs, arising in a defamation suit filed by Khan against Kakkad.

In the March 23 order, Judge Laddhad had virtually rejected all contentions in Khan's plea for an interim ‘gag order' against Kakkad, and awarded the latter ‘costs in cause' while disposing off the matter, spelling a setback for the actor.

Besides Kakkad, his next door neighbour at the Panvel

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor