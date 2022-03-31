Eight arrested over vandalism outside Kejriwal's house

New Delhi, March 31 The Delhi Police on Thursday said that they have arrested eight persons in a case of vandalism outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A senior police official confirmed that several teams were conducting raids to nab more people invovled in the case.

"With the help of CCTV footages, we identified the persons behind the incident. We formed several teams and arrested the accused from different places," the official said.

Delhi Police had on Wednesday registered an FIR against unidentified people in this matter.

The FIR was registered under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

On Wednesday, around 70 people were detained for creating ruckus outside Kejriwal's residence during a protest that was spearheaded by the BJP's Yuva Morcha over the Chief Minister's recent remarks in the Assembly on 'The Kashmir Files' that were deemed as "against the Kashmiri Pandit" community among the saffron clans.

The protest was led by Tajender Singh Bagga and the Yuva Morcha's national president Tejasvi Surya at 10.30 a.m from the IP College to the Chief Minister's residence.

The protesters reached the residence at around 11.30 a.m. and started raising slogans against Kejriwal and his party. It took a violent turn at around 1 p.m., when some of the protestors breached the two barricades that were placed near the CM house and created ruckus there.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi had told that the protesters who breached the barricades, were carrying a small box of paint from which they threw paint outside the door.

Kejriwal was not present inside the house at the time of the incident.

The Delhi Police had put up barricades as a precaution and they also used water cannons to prevent the protesters from moving forward.

Police said that they were still working on the matter.

