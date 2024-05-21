Eight booked for distributing saris to voters in UP's Ballia

Ballia, May 21 Eight persons, including the village head, have been booked allegedly for trying to influence the voters by distributing sarees in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gaurav Kumar said that the incident came to light when a video of the alleged distribution emerged on social media.

The video showed sarees being distributed to several women gathered in the courtyard of a house in Haibatpur village on the night of May 18.

On Tuesday, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 188 (violating prohibitory orders) and 171 B (giving gratification to exercise any electoral right) against village head Narendra Rai, and Rakesh Rai, Birbal Ram, and Bhalu Rai, and four unnamed persons at Ballia Police Station, the officer said.

Ballia goes to polls in the final phase of polling on June 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor