Eight extremist groups lay down arms in Assam; CM announces rehabilitation program

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 6 : Making another leap towards strengthening peace, a total of eight extremist groups in Assam laid down their arms before Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a programme held in the state's capital city Guwahati on Thursday.

The extremist groups that laid down their arms are ACMA (Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam) and ACMA factional group, AANLA (All Adivasi National Liberation Army) and AANLA factional group, BCF (Bircha Commando Force) and BCF factional group, APA (Adivasi People's Army) and STF (Santhal Tiger Force).

Altogether, 1,182 cadres of the eight groups laid down their arms which included 304 sophisticated arms and 1,460 rounds of ammunition, a press release from CMO said.

It may be noted that these extremist organizations surrendered before the government on January 24, 2012 and later signed the agreement of Suspension of Operation (SoO) on October 4, 2016.

Since the signing of SoO agreement, several rounds of talks took place between these groups and the government. Subsequently, on September 15, 2022, the Adivasi Accord was signed between these groups and the Union government and the state government.

After the signing of the Adivasi Accord, on May 22, 2023, the state government constituted a 16-member Adivasi Welfare and Development Council. Today, along with the arms laying down ceremony, the members of the Council led by its Chairman Ashim Hasda took oath, as Secretary, Tribal Affairs (Plain), Social Justice and Empowerment Binita Pegu administered the oath in front of the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Sarma said, "Our efforts of bringing all disgruntled elements to the peace process has yielded dividends as eight Adivasi extremist groups laid down their arms to come to the mainstream of the society. It is an important day for strengthening peace in Assam and taking along everybody on board towards the forward march of the state."

The Chief Minister on the occasion also appealed to ULFA (I) for talks.

"In Assam when all the militant groups have come over the ground, ULFA should also come for talks in the interest of all sections of the people of the state," Sarma added.

The Chief Minister on the occasion announced Rs 4 lakh each for all the cadres that laid down arms today as part of the rehabilitation program. The amount will be fixed deposited, as the cadres will be able to take loan up to Rs 3 lakh against the fixed deposit amount.

He also said that government will also give Rs 6000 monthly to each of the cadres for three years to help them towards self-employment. He also asked them not to be carried away by any external stimulus and to refrain from taking arms in their hands again.

He on the occasion also paid his tributes to those who lost their lives during the armed struggle of the Adivasis.

Addressing the cadres who returned to the mainstream, the Chief Minister also said that Assam is on the robust path of peace and development where all sections of the people are enjoying the fruits of development.

He said that for the development of the Tea community and Adivasis government has set up 119 model schools. Moreover, he said there will be a reservation of seats in various medical and nursing courses.

Moreover, three per cent of reservations will be earmarked for government jobs for the Tea community and Adivasis. He also said that the State government is taking steps for safeguarding the culture, language and literature of the Adivasis.

