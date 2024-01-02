'Ek thi Congress' is world's shortest story, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

In a pointed remark directed at the Congress, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann suggested that the opposition party has been marginalized and consigned to history in both the state and Delhi.

In Punjab and Delhi, mothers can tell the world's shortest story to their children - Ek Thi Cong (there was once a Congress), he quipped at a press conference here when asked about the reported reluctance of state Congress leaders to have an alliance with AAP.

Previously, when questioned about the issue of seat adjustment among the partners of the INDIA bloc, Bhagwant Mann stated that these matters would be deliberated upon in the alliance meeting. He emphasized, Only after things are finalized will we be able to provide further information. Earlier, when asked about the issue of seat adjustment among INDIA bloc partners, Mann said these matters would be discussed in the alliance meeting and added, Only after things are finalised we will be able to tell.

When Mann was asked about Congress leaders reportedly telling their party high command that the party would be wiped out in polls if it allied with AAP, the chief minister took a swipe at the opposition party saying, Te hun ki hoya hai unada (Is their state of affairs any different now). He ended his press conference with his shortest story jibe at the Congress.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, currently holding power in Delhi and Punjab, along with the Congress, is counted among the 28 constituents of the INDIA bloc. This coalition has been formed with the aim of challenging the BJP in the upcoming general elections. Significantly, several Punjab Congress leaders, including Partap Singh Bajwa, had previously expressed that the sentiments of the party cadre in the state are not in favor of forming an alliance with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.