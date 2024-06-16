Eknath Shinde defends Sena leader Waikar's LS poll victory, dismisses oppn's 'EVM malfunction' claims

Mumbai, June 16 Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Eknath Shinde on Sunday strongly defended the victory of his party leader Ravindra Waikar from Mumbai North West constituency against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar while dismissing the opposition's charges of malfunctioning of EVMs at the counting centre.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also questioned the opposition's move to raise doubts over the EVMs' functioning only in case of Waikar's victory.

"The people of the constituency have elected Ravindra Waikar, and it is a people's victory. The opposition is misleading the people over the EVM," Shinde said while taking a swipe at the opposition, reiterating that Waikar had been elected by the people.

Waikar has rebutted the opposition charges, saying that it has been done because of its defeat.

"There were policemen, candidates and the candidates' representatives present at the counting centre. So how can Ravindra Waikar go in and do something different? I don't know how this is possible. The Opposition is unable to digest its defeat and therefore these allegations are made," he said.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer of Mumbai North West Constituency Vandana Suryavanshi has also denied the malfunctioning of the EVMs.

''EVMs are standalone devices without any wired or wireless connectivity with units outside the EVM system. Advanced technical features and robust administrative safeguards are in place to rule out any possibility of manipulation. Standards include conducting everything in the presence of candidates or their agents,'' the Returning Officer said.

The denial by Shinde, Waikar and the Returning Officer came after the Opposition alleged that there was a malpractice in the counting of votes in Mumbai North West constituency.

Waikar defeated Kirtikar by just 48 votes.

Waikar's brother-in-law has been accused of taking a mobile phone to the counting centre.

