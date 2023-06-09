Elderly couple dies by suicide in Agra

Agra, June 9 An elderly couple allegedly ended their lives by suicide outside their residence in Jhorianpura areas in Agra district.

The incident occurred in the Majra Heron village, within the Pinahat police station jurisdiction.

According to police, the bodies of Nihal Singh, 60, and his wife Vimla Devi, 56, were found hanging from a tree roughly two hundred meters away from their house on Thursday.

Paras Singh, Nihal Singh's brother-in-law, mentioned that the couple has two sons who run a sweet shop in Mumbai, and their wives were residing with the elderly couple.

He said, "They had no apparent issues with anyone. Everyone is shocked why they killed themselves. Their sons have been informed about the incident".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor