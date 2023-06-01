Elderly woman killed in Bihar elephant attack

Patna, June 1 An elderly woman died on the spot on Thursday after being attacked by a group of elephants in Bihar's Nawada district.

The deceased has been identified as Shanti Devi, a native of Ballopur village under Warsaliganj block.

At around 5 a.m., the victim went to a nearby agriculture field to get some vegetables when the group of elephants attacked her.

