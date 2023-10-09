Election Commission Announces Dates For Assembly Election 2023

The Election Commission of India (ECI) held a highly-anticipated press conference today to unveil the crucial schedule for the upcoming Assembly Elections in five states: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram. With political fervour rising and the nation eagerly awaiting these elections, the Commission's announcement marks a significant milestone in India's democratic process. The elections will begin on November 7 on Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in two phases– first on November 7 and then on November 17. Polling in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 17. Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls on November 23 and 30 respectively. Counting for all states will take place on December 3.

Around 60 lakh first-time voters will be able to participate in elections in five states, with 15.39 lakh young voters eligible to participate in elections due to amendments on qualifying dates.Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers of all the Congress-ruled states and other top leaders began deliberations on election preparedness and narratives across the poll-bound states.The party would also hold extensive discussions on its firm pitch for a nationwide caste census and its implications. Ahead of the announcement to be made by the Election Commission of India on the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in the five states, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo said that he is hopeful that Congress will get another five years to serve the public of the state.