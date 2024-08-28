Election Commission Sends Notice to Haryana BJP Over Campaign Video Featuring Child

The Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been issued a show cause notice by the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding their election campaign featuring a child. The ECI's guidelines strictly prohibit the use of children in any form of campaigning, including for the distribution of posters, pamphlets, or sloganeering.

Election Commission of India takes serious view of a post on X by BJP Haryana handle using a child in campaign video, which is violative of ECI guidelines prohibiting use of children in election-related activities and campaigning.



The video in question, posted by Haryana BJP on X (formerly Twitter), included a child and the slogan "Ab ki baar (Nayab) Saini Sarkar." The Election Commission has noted that this social media post violates its guidelines on the use of children in election-related activities and campaigning.

As a result, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Haryana has issued a show cause notice to the State President of BJP Haryana, demanding immediate corrective action. The Haryana BJP chief has been asked to respond by 6 p.m. on August 29.

The Haryana Assembly, consisting of 90 members, is scheduled for elections on October 1, with the results expected to be announced on October 4.