Election Commission transfers Jalandhar, Ludhiana police chiefs
By IANS | Published: May 22, 2024 05:22 PM2024-05-22T17:22:00+5:302024-05-22T17:25:02+5:30
Chandigarh, May 22 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday transferred two senior Punjab Police officials to non-election duties.
Swapan Sharma and Kuldeep Chahal, currently serving as the Police Commissioners of Jalandhar and Ludhiana, respectively, have been transferred from their present posts, a spokesperson for the office of Chief Electoral Officer said.
In a letter to the Chief Secretary, the ECI has directed that the two officers be assigned to non-election-related duties. It has also asked the Chief Secretary to provide a panel of three officers for each of the positions.
