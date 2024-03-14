Election Commissioner Appointment Meeting Today: Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary to Participate, Say Sources

According to the sources quoted by news agency ANI, Union Minister Arjun Meghwal, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to select the Election Commissioner at 7 PM today, March 14.

A meeting will be held at 7, LKM for the appointment of the Election Commissioner today. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary will participate in the meeting to be held at noon: Sources — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal met on Wednesday evening as they prepared a panel of five candidates for the two vacancies of election commissioners in the Election Commission, a PTI report.

This comes after the Supreme Court of India had on Wednesday, March 14, said that it would take up tomorrow a plea for making appointment on two vacant posts of Election Commissioners in accordance with a previous five-judge bench judgment by a panel also comprising Chief Justice of India.