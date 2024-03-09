Election Commissioner Arun Goel Resigns Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned from his post on Saturday, just days before the Lok Sabha elections are expected to be announced. His tenure was supposed to continue until 2027. The Union Law and Justice Ministry issued a gazette notification, stating, "In pursuance of clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 9th of March, 2024."

According to the law, the Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner can resign from office at any time by giving it in writing to the President. Goel's resignation leaves only Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on the three-member panel after the retirement of Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in February.

Goel, a former IAS officer, assumed office as the Election Commissioner on November 21, 2022. His appointment drew controversy as he was the Union Heavy Industries Secretary when he took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Services on November 18, 2022, and was appointed to the Commission the following day.