Election Commission's warning to parties, Don't insult disabled people

New Delhi: No political party should use words derogatory to the disabled community during social events. Careless statements made by political leaders and candidates will be considered insulting, warned the Election Commission.

The Commission said that it is important in a democracy for every section of the society to take part in the election process. There have been some instances where derogatory terms were being used by political parties. Any statement made by a candidate in oral or written form is an insult to the person. Thus, political parties should make sure not to let events such as these happen, appealed the EC.

They further elaborated that degrading terms such as Muka, Pagal, Sarphira, Andhala, Chakana, Hira, Langda, Lula, Apanga are frequently used by candidates to criticize their opponents. These words are very damaging to the disabled community and should be avoided.

Will take action

The Election Commission stated that those making insulting comments about disabled people will be charged under Section 92 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Political parties should strive to become more inclusive and present equal opportunities to the people from disabled communities.