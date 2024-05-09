Elections will help to break 'stifling silence' in Kashmir: PDP's Waheed Para

Srinagar, May 9 PDP's candidate for Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency Waheed Para on Wednesday said that elections will help to break the "stifling silence" and the "political vacuum" that has gripped Kashmir for too long.

Addressing an election rally at Chadoora in Budgam district, he said that the election seeks to end this suffocating cycle through the ballot, aiming to heal the wounds of the people and restore their voice in governance.

"This election is taking place after years of political vacuum, and there is a lot of suffocation and silence in Jammu and Kashmir... we are not only asking for votes, we are also ending the cycle of silence and suffocation in Jammu and Kashmir, where people feel they can express themselves," he said.

In the wake of Article 370's abrogation, Para criticised the "heavy-handed" approach by authorities and called for the people to reclaim their agency by voting.

He underscored the PDP's commitment to opposition unity but expressed disappointment over the lack of consultation when the National Conference named its candidates.

"The entire idea of unity was initiated by (PDP President) Mehbooba (Mufti) ji, she went door to door to the leaders, but when it reached the issue of electoral arrangement, we offered them all the three seats, but there was no messaging from the National Conference... Farooq Abdullah, being the Chairperson of the forum, should have consulted the PDP," he said.

Within the PDP, Para acknowledged internal challenges, including the departure of 40 members due to, what he claims, was pressure on party cadres. However, he clarified that the election isn't about rivalry with the NC.

