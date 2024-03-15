Electoral Bonds: 27 Companies Exceed Rs 50 Crore Mark, See the List Here

Following a Supreme Court mandate, the State Bank of India (SBI) has disclosed electoral bond statistics to the Election Commission (EC), which has subsequently made the data public on its website. The information reveals the identities of companies that have purchased electoral bonds and their respective spending amounts. Notably, the list includes 27 prominent companies who have purchased electoral bonds exceeding Rs 50 crore each.

Here is the list of companies that have spent more than Rs 50 crore on electoral bonds: