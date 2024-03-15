Electoral Bonds: 27 Companies Exceed Rs 50 Crore Mark, See the List Here
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 15, 2024 03:13 PM2024-03-15T15:13:13+5:302024-03-15T15:14:52+5:30
Following a Supreme Court mandate, the State Bank of India (SBI) has disclosed electoral bond statistics to the Election ...
Following a Supreme Court mandate, the State Bank of India (SBI) has disclosed electoral bond statistics to the Election Commission (EC), which has subsequently made the data public on its website. The information reveals the identities of companies that have purchased electoral bonds and their respective spending amounts. Notably, the list includes 27 prominent companies who have purchased electoral bonds exceeding Rs 50 crore each.
Here is the list of companies that have spent more than Rs 50 crore on electoral bonds:
- Future Gaming and Hotel Services – Rs 1,368 crore
- Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited – Rs 966 crore
- Qwik Supply Chain Private Limited – Rs 410 crore
- Vedanta Limited – Rs 400 crore
- Haldia Energy Limited – Rs 377 crore
- Bharti Group – Rs 247 crore
- Essel Mining and Industries Limited – Rs 224 crore
- Western UP Power Transmission – Rs 220 crore
- Keventer Food Park Infra Limited – Rs 194 crore
- Madan Lal Limited – Rs 185 crore
- DLF Group – Rs 170 crore
- Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital – Rs 162 crore
- Utkal Alumina International – Rs 145.3 crore
- Jindal Steel and Power Limited – Rs 123 crore
- Birla Carbon India - Rs 105 crore
- Rungta Sons – Rs 100 crore
- Dr Reddy's – Rs 80 crore
- Rashmi Cement Limited – Rs 63.5 crore
- Sri Siddharth Infratech and Services IPO - Rs 60.1 crore
- Infina Finance Private Limited – Rs 60 crore
- NCC Limited – Rs 60 crore
- Piramal Enterprises Group – Rs 60 crore
- NATCO Pharma Limited – Rs 57.25 crore
- Divi's Laboratories – Rs 55 crore
- The Ramco Cement Limited – Rs 54 crore
- Navyug Engineering – Rs 55 crore
- United Phosphorus India LLP – Rs 50 crore