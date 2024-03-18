Electoral Bonds Case: Supreme Court Asks SBI to Disclose All Information

Supreme Court directs SBI to disclose all details of Electoral Bonds in its procession, including the unique alphanumeric number and the serial number, if any, of the bonds redeemed. SC directed the SBI Chairman to file an affidavit by 5 pm, Thursday (March 21), indicating that SBI has disclosed all details of Electoral Bonds, which were in its possession and custody, and no details have been withheld. The apex court said the poll body should upload the details to its website upon receipt of information from the SBI.

"It will give every bit of information it has, and the bank is not holding back any information it has," said the Apex court. We had asked SBI to disclose all details, including the bond numbers,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said.

Electoral Bonds: The Supreme Court says in the judgment, it had asked the SBI to disclose all details and that includes the Electoral Bond numbers as well.



SBI should not be selective in disclosing the details, says SC. pic.twitter.com/WlG41lMYmG — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for SBI, told the top court that we will give the numbers of Electoral Bonds if they are to be given.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that the ultimate aim was to curb black money and that the apex Court must be aware of how this judgment is being played outside the court. Now, witch-hunting has started on another level and not at the level of the central government. Those before the court began giving press interviews and deliberately embarrassing the court. A series of social media posts, at least intended to cause embarrassment, started, the Solicitor General said.