Electoral upset: Omar Abdullah concedes defeat to Engineer Rashid

Srinagar, June 4 In a major electoral upset, former J&K Chief Minister and NC candidate Omar Abdullah on Tuesday conceded defeat to incarcerated former MLA Engineer Rashid of Awami Itihad Party (AIP).

After Engineer Rashid consolidated his lead to over 1,20,000 over Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister wrote on X: “I think it is time to accept the inevitable. Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in north Kashmir. I don’t believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of north Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy that is all that matters.”

In the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat NC candidate, Syed Ruhullah Mehdi is leading with more than 50,000 votes over his PDP rival, Waheed Parra.

In the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, Mian Altaf Ahmad of the NC is ahead of former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP by over 2,00,000 votes.

