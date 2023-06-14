Elephants enter Andhra village, drink water from buckets, container

Parvathipuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 : A herd of seven elephants entered Pujariguda village in Parvathipuram district of Andhra Pradesh for drinking water and some of them quenched their thirst through water kept in buckets and a container.

The visuals showed tuskers drinking water stored in two buckets by the villagers. An elephant is also seen going to a makeshift container on the edge of a village road.

A group of seven elephants, including a baby elephant, reached the village on Wednesday morning. Villagers tried to shoo them away but the elephants made their way into the village.

Locals said that the presence of a herd of elephants also created a panic and people rushed inside their houses.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had in March this year released 14 guidelines to address Human-Wildlife Conflict (HWC), which aims to facilitate a common understanding among key stakeholders, on what constitutes effective and efficient mitigation of such conflicts in India. The guidelines are advisory in nature and are also aimed at facilitating the development of site-specific mitigation measures

The union government has said that it is working towards robust, practical and cost-effective solutions to end the Human Animal Conflict.

