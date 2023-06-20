Eligible farmers to get benefitted from Kisan Samman Nidhi in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 : Committed to increasing the income of farmers (Annadata), the Yogi government has come forward to provide the benefits of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi to 100 percent eligible farmers in the state.

"Having organized camps at tehsil levels to resolve issues of all the farmers who were deprived of the scheme for one reason or the other, the government has now decided to conduct camps at the government agriculture seed stores in each development block from June 24. The aim of these camps is to address every problem of the farmers and to ensure that the 14th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is credited to the accounts of all the eligible farmers," the release stated.

On behalf of Additional Chief Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, an order has been issued in this regard to all the District Magistrates, the Director of Agriculture, and all the Deputy Directors of Agriculture.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was implemented in the state in December 2018. Prior to disbursing the 14th installment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Central Government has made it mandatory to conduct land surveys for all eligible farmers, link their bank accounts with Aadhaar, and complete the e-KYC process. Subsequent installments will be made through the Aadhaar-related gateways, the release stated.

In this sequence, camps were organized in each gram panchayat of the district from May 22 to June 10. Similarly, camp sessions are being conducted at all tehsil headquarters in the state from June 13 to 23.

Notably, through these camp sessions, problems of approximately 2.352 lakh farmers have been addressed and resolved, which include 455,000 e-KYC verifications, 548,000 land surveys, 439,000 bank account linkages with Aadhaar, verification of 286,000 open-source registered farmers, and new registrations of 266,000 farmers.

According to the directive issued, the tasks of a land survey, linking bank accounts with Aadhaar, and conducting e-KYC have not been completed for 100 percent of the eligible farmers, which may result in them being deprived of the benefits of the farmer's scheme.

The directive mentions several other reasons also for the scheme eluding an eligible farmer, including not applying through the PM-Kisan portal via the open-source option or non-acceptance of applications sent through the open-source option as well as pending applications.

Additionally, the application may have been approved earlier, but the subsequent installments are not being received due to issues with updating the land records.

Furthermore, even after the verification of the land records of previously approved farmers, the linking of Aadhaar with their bank accounts has not been completed, the release read.

The government is now prioritizing providing benefits to all eligible farmers in these categories through the organization of camps, it added.

According to the directive, the PM-Kisan beneficiary satisfaction camp will be set up at the government seed stores of all development blocks in the state. It will involve the participation of technical assistants, accountants, common service centers, and representatives from the post office.

The concerned District Magistrate will decide on the panel of personnel for the camp. All the concerned persons will be present in the camp from 10 am to 5 pm on every office day to solve the problems of the farmers.

Deputy Agriculture Directors will be the nodal officers for organizing the camp and ensuring the availability of necessary resources. Additionally, they will compile the progress of the camp daily from all development blocks and report it to the Agriculture Department, it mentioned.

