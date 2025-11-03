Eluru Bus Accident: One Dead, Several Injured After Hyderabad-Bound Bus Overturns in Andhra Pradesh

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 3, 2025 22:06 IST2025-11-03T22:03:56+5:302025-11-03T22:06:32+5:30

Eluru Bus Accident News: One person died and several others were injured after a private bus overturned near in Eluru

Eluru Bus Accident News: One person died and several others were injured after a private bus overturned near in Eluru district, Andhra Pradesh on Monday, November 3, 2025. According to the reports, the bus was travelling from Eluru to Hyderabad with 17 passengers on board.  The injured were taken to the government hospital for treatment.

Police teams rushed to the spot soon after the accident and began efforts to clear the bus from the road. 

This is a breaking news, more details awaited...

Tags :EluruBus AccidentAndhra PradeshAccident NewsHyderabad