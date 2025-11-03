Eluru Bus Accident: One Dead, Several Injured After Hyderabad-Bound Bus Overturns in Andhra Pradesh

Eluru Bus Accident News: One person died and several others were injured after a private bus overturned near in Eluru district, Andhra Pradesh on Monday, November 3, 2025. According to the reports, the bus was travelling from Eluru to Hyderabad with 17 passengers on board. The injured were taken to the government hospital for treatment.

Eluru, Andhra Pradesh | A private bus travelling from Eluru to Hyderabad overturned, resulting in one death and several minor injuries. Police have launched operations to clear the bus from the spot: Venkanna, Sub Inspector, Dharmajigudem — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

Police teams rushed to the spot soon after the accident and began efforts to clear the bus from the road.

This is a breaking news, more details awaited...