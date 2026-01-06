Email bomb threat to Bengaluru passport office, two district courts in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 6 The authorities of the Bengaluru Passport Seva Kendra and the district courts in Bagalkot and Mysuru received bomb threats through their official email accounts on Tuesday.

Police said an email threatening a bomb blast was sent to the passport office on Lalbagh Road in Bengaluru. Mischief-makers issued the threat via email. Following the alert, personnel from Wilson Garden and S.R. Nagar police stations rushed to the spot along with dog squads and bomb disposal teams and carried out inspections.

Staff and visitors were alarmed following the development, and search and combing operations are underway.

In Mysuru city, the office of the Principal District Judge received a bomb threat email during court proceedings. The email claimed that a bomb had been planted on the court premises and would explode. Similarly, the Bagalkot District Court also received a bomb threat through email, following which authorities rushed to the spot.

Judges, litigants and staff were evacuated from the courtrooms and moved out of the premises as a precautionary measure. Search and combing operations are currently underway.

The police have taken up further investigation. More details are yet to emerge regarding the concerning development.

Earlier, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner received a bomb threat via his official email on November 30, 2025, warning of possible attacks at Kempegowda International Airport and multiple city malls. The message was sent under the name “Mohit Kumar”.

The accused threatened in the email that: "This is a warning from the Jaish-e-Mohammed White collar terror team, we targeted Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Orion Mall, Lulu Mall, Forum South Mall, Mantri Square Mall, Lulu Mall for a bomb blast at 7 p.m. onwards. Thanks to our Allah and our master Mohit for serving our nation better..."

The email included a phone number and claimed the attacks could be prevented by calling the number and making a payment. The police had registered a case of cyber terrorism under the IT Act.

The Wilson Garden police in Bengaluru arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly sending threat mails to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials, threatening to blow up a Metro station in the city in November 2025.

The police identified the accused through the IP address and arrested one Rajiv, a resident of Belthur near Kadugodi on the outskirts of Bengaluru, from his house.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor