Emergency Exercise: IAF fighter jets touch down on Purvanchal Expressway

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24 : The Indian Air Force's fighter jets touch the airstrip of Purvanchal Expressway on Saturday, under the Emergency Exercise between civil and military functionaries.

"So far three Mirage fighter jets have touched the expressway airstrip," informed officials.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force officials conducted an inspection of the Sultanpur airstrip before aircraft operations as a part of regular training of civil and military functionaries.

"As part of regular training and towards increasing cohesion between civil and military functionaries, aircraft operations will take place over the Purvanchal expressway," said Defence PRO.

According to the Defence PRO, various types of aircraft including fighters, transport and helicopters are likely to take part in the exercise.

Further details are awaited.

