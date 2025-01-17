Emergency Movie Banned in Punjab? Cinema Owners Decided Not to Screen Kangana Ranaut's Film

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Friday has not banned the screening of BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut-starred 'Emergency' movie in the state. According to the reports, cinema hall owners decided not to screen the film, which allegedly insulted the Sikh religion. A Cinema Owner from Sri Muktsar Sahib told the news agency IANS that the heroine in the movie insulted our religion and community. He argued that the state government should not allow the screening of the movie and asked the Sikh community to boycott the film.

"In the movie Emergency, the heroine attacked our community, attacked our caste, and made offensive remarks about our mothers and sisters," said Jagjit Singh Hani. "I am requesting the administration, police officers, Sikh intellectuals, and the Sikh community to not allow such films to be shown in Punjab."

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members are also protesting against Emergency film. ADC Budhi Raj Singh said, "I have received a letter from the organizations. This right belongs to DC sir. I will deliver this demand letter to DC sir."

SGPC member Ranjit Singh Rana said that we do not want to spoil the peaceful atmosphere of Punjab and requested the central and state governments not to release Ranaut's movie.

"Today, we are submitting a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner regarding an important issue. Kangana's film Emergency is being released, and there is a lot of peace in Punjab. We request the Punjab and Central governments not to allow the release of this film, as we do not want to spoil the peaceful atmosphere of Punjab,"SGPC member Ranjit Singh Rana.

Sources to Indian Express said that no decision had been taken to ban Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency. The biopic, which has also been co-produced by the BJP Mandi MP, was released nationwide on Friday, including Chandigarh, but was not screened in any movie hall or multiplex in Punjab.