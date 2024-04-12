Emergency Rescue in Kerala: Wild Elephant Trapped Inside Well in Kothamangalam

A wild elephant fell into a well in Kottapadi, Kothamangalam on Thursday night.Rescue efforts are ongoing with the help of forest guards, locals and police. The well belongs to a native of Placherry.

Last month, forest officials successfully rescued an elephant calf that fell into a 25-ft deep well at Malayattoor here on Friday after nearly four hours of hard work. A passage was made towards the well using an excavator to rescue the baby elephant.

According to the officials, the elephant calf has not sustained any injuries after getting trapped inside the well. In the visuals, the animal was found coming out of the well through the passage and running towards the forest.