Emergency was a black chapter for Indian democracy: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, June 25 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday described the Emergency imposed on June 25, 1975, as a “dark chapter” in India's democratic history.

Addressing a gathering at the ‘Indian Democracy’s Black Chapter – Constitution Hatya Diwas 2025’ programme held at the Constitution Club, he said the then government curtailed the fundamental rights of citizens and suppressed press freedom by enforcing undemocratic laws like MISA and DIR.

“The Emergency not only suspended democracy but also unleashed repression on thousands. Nearly 1.4 lakh people were imprisoned without trial, including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani,” Sharma said.

“Yet, the democracy fighters stood tall, enduring brutal torture in jails to uphold the Constitution. Their courage is an unparalleled chapter in India's democratic journey.”

Sharma further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in alignment with the spirit of the democracy fighters, has taken historic steps to reinforce the Constitution and democratic values.

“The Prime Minister initiated the observance of Constitution Day on November 26 and declared key sites associated with B.R. Ambedkar’s life as ‘Panchteerth’. It was the NDA-led central government that honoured Baba Saheb with the Bharat Ratna,” he added.

He emphasised that under PM Modi’s leadership, India is not only the world’s largest democracy but has also become its strongest.

Highlighting his government’s commitment to the welfare of Loktantra Senanis, the Chief Minister said: “We have reinstated the Rajasthan Loktantra Senani Samman Nidhi. All eligible democracy fighters in the state now receive a monthly pension of Rs 20,000 and medical assistance of Rs 4,000. Furthermore, provisions have been made under the Samman Nidhi Act to ensure pensions continue without interruption.”

He added that the sacrifices of democracy fighters in nurturing and strengthening the roots of our republic are a source of inspiration for all citizens.

He urged the younger generation to engage with these freedom warriors and learn about their struggles to understand the true value of the rights and freedoms they enjoy today.

