EMM negative: India's first and world's 10th person with rarest blood group found

Generally we know four blood groups. The four blood groups A, B, O and AB are familiar to all. However, doctors in India have found a rare blood group. The person with this blood type is said to be the first person in India and the tenth person in the world. This is a rare blood type called EMM Negative.

A person with this rare blood type has been found in Gujarat. The 65-year-old has a heart condition.

The human body has four blood groups. In addition, the body has 42 types like A, B, O, AH and Duffy. In addition there are 375 antigens. It has high levels of EMM. EMM antigens develop naturally in the body. However, due to insufficient EMM, they are called EMM negative.

However, only 10 people in the world have high levels of EMM. They are different from others because of their low EMM. As this is a rare blood type, these people cannot donate blood to others, or people from other blood groups cannot donate blood to them.

This rare blood type has been found in a 65-year-old man in Rajkot, Gujarat. The 65-year-old had suffered a heart attack, said Sanmukh Joshi, a doctor at the Samarpan Blood Donation Center. He was later admitted to Ahmedabad for heart surgery. They needed blood for his surgery. However, his blood type was not available at the blood bank in Ahmedabad. Dr. Joshi then informed that his blood samples were sent to the blood bank in Surat.

After testing this blood group, this blood did not match any blood group. Relatives of the victims then sent blood samples to the United States for testing. At that time, it was revealed that his blood type was rare. It is the first blood group in India and the tenth largest in the world.