Employment, self-employment resources to be increased by promoting tourism activities: Uttrakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 19 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that employment and self-employment resources should be increased by promoting tourism activities in the state.

CM Dhami gave these instructions to the officials during the review of the short, medium and long-term roadmap prepared by the Tourism Department to achieve the goals of Strong Uttarakhand @25 at the secretariat.

The CM said, "Employment and self-employment resources should be increased by promoting tourism activities in the state. The new tourism policy should be widely publicized to the general public. A complete assessment should be done of how much people are able to take advantage of the schemes run by the tourism department. If there seems to be a need to increase the amount of top-up loans or subsidies in the schemes in which the interest of the general public has increased, then a proposal should also be prepared for the same."

"Such a system should be developed so that all the eligible people of the state get the benefit of the schemes being run by the government so that it can be known which family is getting the benefit of which scheme, is eligible to take, and how many families are taking advantage of the schemes. The needy people, who are not able to take full advantage of the various public welfare schemes of the government, should be informed about the schemes through various communication and publicity mediums," he further remarked.

"Homestay needs to be further promoted in the state. By promoting homestay, the economy of the people will get a big boost," he added.

The Chief Minister has also appealed to the people's representatives and officers that they must stay at the homestay during their visits to the district, this will give them more encouragement.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials that the homestay operators should also be given training from time to time.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed the officers that in the roadmap being prepared by the departments for the next 10 years, work on the roadmap should be done in a phased manner keeping in mind all the possibilities of the future.

The works and schemes which have been targeted to be completed by 2025, the work should start appearing on the ground from now itself.

Instructing to work on the entire roadmap till 2030 in a planned manner, he said, "Whatever new tourism-based activities are being done in the state and the places where they are being done, the tourism department should publicize them on a large scale. Also, make sure to arrange. For the overall development of the state, the departments in every field have to move fast with mutual coordination. It is also necessary to achieve the goals of development."

The Chief Minister directed that a joint meeting of the Tourism Department and the Public Works Department should be held soon.

To promote tourism, it is necessary to have better road connectivity.

He directed the officials that tourism activities should be promoted rapidly around the identified Vibrant Villages of the state. Helipad arrangements should also be made near tourist places.

The Chief Minister also gave instructions to the officers to speed up the works of the Manaskhand temple project.

He said, "Work on the 16 temples which have been identified in the first phase should be done in mission mode. The mythological caves which are planned to be developed at various tourist and religious places should also be worked on fast."

"We have to do branding of major valleys of the state from the point of view of tourism. For this, an action plan should also be made to recognize the importance of valleys and natural products located in each district," CM Dhami added.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while reviewing the short, medium and long-term roadmap prepared by the Health Department to achieve the goals of Strong Uttarakhand @ 25, directed the officials to make efforts to further reduce the maternal mortality rate in the state.

For this, all the departments have to work in coordination. The mission run by the government should be publicized on a wide scale.

The Chief Minister said, "Effective arrangements should be made for online registration so that patients do not have to stand in long queues in hospitals. The e-Sanjeevani app should be promoted on a large scale. So that most people can consult doctors from home."

"A target has been set to make Devbhoomi Uttarakhand drug-free by 2025. What efforts have been made by all the departments for this will also be reviewed. An IT cell should be set up in the Health Directorate so that people get better health facilities," CM Dhami added.

