ENC orients 15 Andhra marine police officers in coastal security

Visakhapatnam, Dec 25 The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has trained the maiden batch of marine police officers from Andhra Pradesh in the nuances of coastal security. The four-day coastal security training capsule that was conducted at Sagar Prahari Bal here, began on December 20.

Fifteen marine police officers from eight districts of the state participated in the maiden training capsule that is a part of the coastal security initiatives at ENC.

The training capsule comprising classroom instructions on seamanship, navigation, communication, damage control, and firefighting, was imparted under the supervision of the naval officer-in-charge, Andhra Pradesh.

The participants were imparted practical training on-board a fast interceptor craft and also given orientation in harbour familiarisation, coastal navigation and patrol, the method for reporting of contacts, and other challenging procedures.

Cmde MG Raju, Naval Officer In Charge (Andhra Pradesh) awarded certificates to the participants.

